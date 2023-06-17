BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn bought 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 956 ($11.96) per share, for a total transaction of £152.96 ($191.39).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BA stock opened at GBX 968.40 ($12.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 984.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 915.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.34) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.76) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.26) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,025.14 ($12.83).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

