Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) vs. Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Head-To-Head Survey

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baidu and Tremor International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $17.93 billion 2.80 $1.10 billion $5.66 25.64 Tremor International $335.25 million 1.51 $22.74 million ($0.05) -142.00

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 1 16 0 2.94 Tremor International 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Baidu and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $185.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.49%. Tremor International has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.32%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Baidu.

Risk & Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 11.39% 7.18% 4.19% Tremor International -2.00% 3.95% 2.47%

Summary

Baidu beats Tremor International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

