Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

