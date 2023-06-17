Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58. Ballantyne Strong has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.93% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.