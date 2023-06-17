Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Price Performance
NYSE BSMX opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.11.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 16.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.