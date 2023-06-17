Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Price Performance

NYSE BSMX opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 16.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth $1,582,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2,528.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 202,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

