Bank of America Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $65.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.76.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.