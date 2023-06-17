Bank of America Downgrades SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

