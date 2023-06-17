Bank of America Increases ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $7.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

