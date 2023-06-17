Bank of America Increases ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $7.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance
ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
