Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NYSE BRN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 105,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $274,519.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,725.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 201,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,944.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 105,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $274,519.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,102,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,725.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 405,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,855. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

