Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.69

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €96.69 ($103.97) and traded as high as €113.00 ($121.51). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €112.52 ($120.99), with a volume of 808,875 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

