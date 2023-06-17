Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.