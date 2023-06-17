Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

