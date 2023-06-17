Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.