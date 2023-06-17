Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.00 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
