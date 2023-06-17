Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.00 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

