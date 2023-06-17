Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.04. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.