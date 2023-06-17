Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.28

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €115.28 ($123.96) and traded as high as €120.05 ($129.09). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €119.80 ($128.82), with a volume of 202,340 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is €123.29 and its 200 day moving average is €115.28.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

