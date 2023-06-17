Benchmark (LON:BMK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.23

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.23 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 40.10 ($0.50). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 40.95 ($0.51), with a volume of 78,669 shares changing hands.

Benchmark Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £302.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,023.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

