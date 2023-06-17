Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $353.98

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.98 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 379.90 ($4.75). Billington shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.57), with a volume of 16,311 shares.

Billington Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £46.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,013.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 415.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.98.

Get Billington alerts:

Billington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. Billington’s payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

Insider Activity

Billington Company Profile

In other news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 39,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.95), for a total transaction of £155,402.28 ($194,447.30). Corporate insiders own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.