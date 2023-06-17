Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of BPTH opened at $1.56 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

