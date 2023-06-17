Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.67. Bio-Path shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 27,664 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BPTH shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Down 5.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
