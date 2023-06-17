BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCAB. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th.

In other news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,025 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,277,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BCAB opened at $3.78 on Friday. BioAtla has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.27.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

