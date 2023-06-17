BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 4% on Insider Selling

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.66. 685,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,833,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Specifically, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.98.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

