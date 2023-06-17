Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Biogen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $297.48 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.11 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Argus upped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.