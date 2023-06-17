BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.76. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 154,098 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at $2,587,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.