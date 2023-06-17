BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.48

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as low as $10.17. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 287,823 shares.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
