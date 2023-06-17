BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.48

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as low as $10.17. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 287,823 shares.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.