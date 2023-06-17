BlackRock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $318.50

Shares of BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEEP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.50 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($3.99). BlackRock Emerging Europe shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 1,038 shares.

BlackRock Emerging Europe Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.50.

About BlackRock Emerging Europe

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Emerging Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Emerging Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.