BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.57

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.10. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 53,504 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
