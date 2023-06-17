BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.57

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.10. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 53,504 shares.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 211,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 762,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 86,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 74,459 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

