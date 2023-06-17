BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.19

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.22. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 72,262 shares traded.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
