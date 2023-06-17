BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.19

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.22. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 72,262 shares traded.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,724,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 589,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 119,029 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.