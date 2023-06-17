Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.98

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.98 and traded as high as C$61.29. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$61.03, with a volume of 126,179 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEI.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.64.

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.98.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

