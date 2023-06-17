Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BPZZF opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

