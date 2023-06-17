Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.84

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.84 and traded as high as C$16.27. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.17, with a volume of 23,500 shares changing hands.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.84.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 127.37%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

