BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in May

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,707,400 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 21,788,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.7 days.

BrainChip Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRCHF opened at 0.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.37. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.24 and a 52 week high of 0.90.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and the MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

