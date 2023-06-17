BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in May

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,707,400 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 21,788,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.7 days.
BrainChip Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BRCHF opened at 0.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.37. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.24 and a 52 week high of 0.90.
BrainChip Company Profile
