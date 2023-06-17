Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $113.28

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.28 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 355.90 ($4.45). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 349.30 ($4.37), with a volume of 638,015 shares traded.
BREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.94) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.15) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £25,239.60 ($31,581.08). Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
