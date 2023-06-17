Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTGY. Barclays downgraded Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $15.60 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Brenntag Increases Dividend

Brenntag Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2791 per share. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

