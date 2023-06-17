Brett Blundy Acquires 25,513,806 Shares of Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST) Stock

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Rating) insider Brett Blundy acquired 25,513,806 shares of Best & Less Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of A$48,221,093.34 ($32,581,819.82).

Best & Less Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.38.

Best & Less Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Best & Less Group’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Best & Less Group

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd retails clothing, footwear, and other goods for men, women, and kids. The company provides underwear, lingerie and sleepwear, denim, accessories, activewear, health and beauty products, jackets and knitwear, jeans and jeggings, jumpers and hoodies, pants and leggings, shoes, shorts and skirts, tops and T-shirts, bodysuits, sweatpants and trackpants, rompers, wraps, socks, and workwear, as well as maternity products.

