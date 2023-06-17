Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $78.61

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.0 %

ADC stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

