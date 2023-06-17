Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $94.35

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.35.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insider Activity at Ambarella
In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $1,549,361 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Ambarella Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.49.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
