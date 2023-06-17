Brokerages Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Price Target at $67.29

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Black Hills Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.