Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) PT at C$40.07

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.07.

CU has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$35.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.13. The firm has a market cap of C$7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.24 and a 52 week high of C$41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3035144 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

