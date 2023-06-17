Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FE opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

