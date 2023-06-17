Brokerages Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target at $118.20

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,165,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,592,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

