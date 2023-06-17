Brokerages Set Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) PT at $6.99

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.99.

GETY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Price Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,209.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,700. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,061,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Getty Images by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Getty Images by 1,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.