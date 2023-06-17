Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $40.86

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,095,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $46,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

