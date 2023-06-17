Brokerages Set Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $489.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 90.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $8,834,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.