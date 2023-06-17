Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Target Price at $121.88

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,054. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

