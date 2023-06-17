Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.08. InMode has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,536,353 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 306,263 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 4.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,503,439 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

