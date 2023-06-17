Brokerages Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT at $34.17

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCFT. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 69.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $518 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.75. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

