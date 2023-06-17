Brokerages Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) PT at $9.00

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Solo Brands Stock Down 4.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 72,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $484.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

