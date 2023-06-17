Brokerages Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) PT at $9.00

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 72,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $484.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

