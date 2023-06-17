Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $50.29

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,854,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sunoco by 54.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.