Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $38.18

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.18.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

