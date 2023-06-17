Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $47.60

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.85. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.